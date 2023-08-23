Farming community tip-off leads to return of water bowser

Police in Bridgnorth were able to locate a stolen water bowser belonging to a local farmer following a tip-off.

The stolen bowser that has been returned thanks to a tip off
The water bowser was returned to its rightful owner on Tuesday afternoon after it was spotted by members of the farming community.

Taking to Twitter to thank the local farming community, West Mercia Police's Rural Crime Team said on Tuesday: "This afternoon we were able to return this stolen bowser back to its owner.

"It was with the help of the local farming community who saw it and reported it to us. Thank you to that person."

