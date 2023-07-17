'You are not alone' is message at Harper Adams University as Len leaves 'precious legacy'

Lynda and Andy Eadon with Vice Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan and Joana Da Silva (Head of Student Services).

Len Eadon graduated from his Rural Enterprise and Land Management degree at Harper Adams in 2021 and was a well-liked member of the University community.

He died on January 1, 2022, and, in his memory, his parents, Lynda and Andy, have worked to raise funds for rural mental health charities and to ensure that people in farming communities feel they can talk about any issues they are facing.

Len Eadon

The Shropshire Star reported last week that the Len’s Light tractor relay, set up by Lynda and Andy Eadon, has visited the university in Newport.

The visit was part of a campaign by Len’s parents to take their message right across Great Britain, from John O Groats to Land’s End, with a tractor specially adapted to carry a beacon in memory of Len.

During the visit to Harper Adams, Andy and Lynda spoke with University employees and their families, offering youngsters tractor rides and talking about Len, his time at university, and the changes they want to see in the way people in rural communities approach mental health issues

Joana Da Silva, Head of Student Services at Harper Adams, and Professor Ken Sloan, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, led the welcome to the university campus on Sunday.

Jo said: “Over the past 18 months Andy and Lynda have helped shaped the direction of some of the work which we are doing in terms of helping students who may be at key transition points to build their resilience and look after their mental health, and to shift the conversation to one around positive mental health.

“Working with them, we have also built even closer connections with charities like the Farming Community Network, Yellow Wellies and Papyrus – and we will be forever thankful to them for their help and for their support.

“Similarly, we also had conversations with students and alumni about the impact of Len’s passing - and as a result they, too, have also started to contribute to the discussion of mental health support at Harper Adams. This is Len’s precious legacy at Harper Adams.”

Lynda and Andy Eadon

Ken added: “Len is much missed by his fellow students, alumni and my colleagues at Harper Adams.

“Andy and Lynda have shown such selflessness and courage in highlighting the need to talk openly about suicide, and what steps can be taken by everyone to try and prevent it. We are grateful to them and proud to support them.

“We should ensure that those around us know they are not alone. Where we know that people live or work in isolated areas, we can reach out and break the silence so that those we care about know they are not alone. This is particularly vital in the farming, agricultural and veterinary communities.

“The University is committed to shining Len’s Light and sharing its important message with our students and alumni in the years ahead."

Funds raised during the journey will be going to three charities – Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, the Farming Community Network, and the Farm Safety Foundation’s Yellow Wellies campaign.

Harper Adams University works with Health Assured to provide an enhanced Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

The programme allows employees to directly access counselling, legal information and advice on debt, work, lifestyle addictions and relationships.

Employees also receive wellbeing support from line managers and Chaplaincy, HR and Mental Health First Aid teams; in addition to occupational health services provided by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Specialist support for students is offered via self-referral to the wellbeing team, by accessing the Student Assistance Programme or talking to one of the Mental Health First Aiders.

Support is available from the likes of yellowwellies.org, papyrus-uk.org, fcn.org.uk and mind.org.uk