Organisers hail success of Shropshire County Show as next year's date is set

The Shropshire County Show

More than 7,000 people poured through the gates at the West Mid showground over recent the bank holiday weekend.

And Phil Thornycroft, Show Chairman, said: “We had a truly wonderful day with sunshine, huge crowds, traders selling out of goods and more agricultural stands than we have had at the event for more than 25 years.

“The cattle and sheep entries, and the heavy horses, for 2023 were an incredible sight, and we have had fantastic feedback about the quality of the entries this year. Our main ring saw the Bolddog Lings, Kipperidge Gundogs, the Wirral Pipe Band, Young Farmer’s Floats and more – it was an incredible array of entertainment and well done to all of them who carried it out perfectly on what was quite a warm day!

“There were plenty of positive comments from visitors and exhibitors as I made my way around the showground during the course of the day. It’s always a bit of a whirl because there is so much to do and so many people to meet and greet, but I can say the show was a huge success.”

“We have so many people to thank, our President Margaret Thrower, our sponsors," he said. "Without them we could not put on the show we do.

"Also, our traders who support us and create such a wonderful shopping and display area for our visitors and all of our exhibitors who bring their animals to the showground every year, not forgetting the North Shropshire Pony Club whose members braved the heat of the afternoon to bring us Mounted Games in 2023,” added Mr Thornycroft.

“And of course a huge thank you to all of the volunteers and stewards and those behind the scenes who work so hard to bring this show together. It was an incredible day, but I know they have already started planning for 2024!”