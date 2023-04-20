NFU Mutual wins ‘Exceptional Workplace Award 2023’

Trisha Jones, HR Director at NFU Mutual

The prestigious award recognises organisations which put their employees at the heart of their business strategy and see extraordinary results by fostering a culture of opportunity and engagement.

NFU Mutual is building on an existing reputation as an exceptionally engaged workforce, having received the Exceptional Workplace Award every year since its inauguration. The insurer also received the forerunner to the Exceptional Workplace Award several years in a row.

Trisha Jones, HR Director at NFU Mutual, said: “This is a wonderful accolade and we are delighted Gallup has yet again recognised that NFU Mutual is providing an environment of inclusivity where our people can thrive and achieve their full potential.

"From supporting our staff’s health and wellbeing, to championing their career progression, we’re passionate about being a great place to work for all our people."

She added: “As a mutual insurer, our staff are motivated to deliver excellent outcomes for our members and customers, not shareholders, and we will continue to give them the tools to remain fully engaged and empowered to make a difference both professionally and personally.”

Gallup said: “Winners of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award put their people’s engagement at the heart of their business strategy and create a workplace culture to match. In doing so, these organisations see returns in retention, engagement, increased productivity, improved wellbeing and organisational citizenship, better customer experiences, true organic growth, and higher revenue. While these business outcomes are impactful, the true impact of this award is creating a space where your people can thrive at work.”

The international Gallup Exceptional Workplace award is evaluated carefully by a panel of judges and given only to organisations that meet rigorous standards of employee engagement. The award requires entrants to clearly evidence how they fuel business performance through an engaged workforce.

A panel of Gallup workplace scientists and experts evaluates applicants and assesses them against criteria established by the most exhaustive workplace study ever conducted.