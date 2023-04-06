Shrewsbury livestock market achieves record-breaking average

A pedigree Holstein sale is taking place in Shrewsbury

Halls Auctioneers announced that the sale had achieved exceptional prices, with 469 cattle being sold to 67 different buyers from as far away as Devon, Wiltshire, Leicestershire, Carmarthenshire and Northern Ireland.

The sale kicked off to a strong start as lot one, a mature fourth lactation cow, Pendyffryn Close Up Ann EX90 sold for 2,450gns to the volume purchasers on the day Martin Evans Group Ltd.

The trade continued at a high pace until the final hammer fell, with incredible interest throughout.

The top seller on the day was Pendyffryn Chamber Brenda VG86, a third lactation cow backed by three generations of VG and excellent dam, sold for an impressive 3,900gns to Martin Evans Group Ltd.

Pendyffryn Yoda Nellie, a heifer backed by three generations of VG and excellent, sold for 3,600gns to a flying herd in Market Drayton, while Pendyffryn Takeoff Appletime, a second lactation cow due in August with a nine generation excellent pedigree tracing back to D R A August EX96, sold for the same price to Messrs Stowell Farms Ltd of Wiltshire.

Dry cows were also in high demand, with Pendyffryn Silver Carefree VG86, due in a month to sexed SSI Regade Improbable, achieving 3,650gns.

Senior cows also sold well, with Pendyffryn Dreamer Grey EX94, in calf with her fifth to Sexed SSI Regade Improbable, being purchased by Messrs Gay of Devon for 3600gns. Of the 194 pedigrees in milk and dry cows and heifers sold, 18 per cent exceeded £3,000. The youngstock were also in high demand, with heifer calves selling at up to 1450gns and bulling and maiden heifers peaking at 1,400gns.

Jonny Dymond, the senior livestock auctioneer at Halls, said afterwards: "This sale's success is a testament to Shrewsbury Auction Centre's growing reputation as a leading destination for commercial and pedigree livestock sales. Located in the centre of England with excellent transport links, experienced staff and hygienic facilities, we offer professional and seamless sales service that achieves optimal prices for both buyers and sellers."