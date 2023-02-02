'Golden opportunity' for Shropshire farmers to receive mental and physical health checks

Shrewsbury livestock mart health checks Northwood farmer Charles Forrester with Elliot Roberts from Shropshire Council

Sessions started with voluntary blood pressure tests for those at Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre and will continue for the next few weeks.

Shropshire Council’s community wellbeing outreach van will be by the livestock market, next to the café, on Tuesday mornings.

The project, which has seen Shropshire Council join forces with Shropshire Rural Support, the NFU and Halls will initially run until February 21.

NFU Shropshire county adviser Edward Garratt, Shrewsbury NFU member and Shropshire Rural Support chair Andy Bebb, Elliot Roberts from Shropshire Council and others were at the mart for the launch.

Mr Bebb, who is a dairy farmer, said it was really important people looked after their health both physical and mental.

He said: “This is an idea I have been working on for 18 months and it is vitally important farmers of all ages look after their health and wellbeing as some of us are a little reluctant to get to the doctors for just a simple health check.

“If you’re at the market and have a quick blood pressure check then if it’s high or low advice can be given and while it might be something and nothing it’s better to have been looked at. Early diagnosis can hopefully lead to better treatment and recovery.”

He said he was pleased the council was on board to fund and support the sessions and said he would like to see other checks offered in the future, including for diabetes.

Mr Garratt said: “We had some really good responses from farmers at the launch and a lot are working alone a lot of the time from dawn until dusk and beyond to produce food. Seeing a doctor and getting a check is not always at the forefront of farmers’ minds and hopefully this will really help. There is no need to make an appointment, farmers can just come along and use the service.”