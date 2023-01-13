Trade proves red hot for dairy cattle in Shrewsbury

A selection of the dairy cattle that went under the hammer at Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Following a rip roaring Christmas Dairy Show and Sale, senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond was lost for words, as farmers who had battled their way through floods to deliver 31 dairy cattle to the market were rewarded with a red hot trade.

Fresh cows and heifers both sold to a peak of £2,750. Fresh cows averaged £2,220 and fresh heifers £2,015. In-calf heifers sold to £1,850 and averaged £1,674, heifer calves sold to £280 and averaged £246 while dry cows sold to £1,080 and averaged £936.

“The word is out that Shrewsbury vendors bring forward quality dairy cattle and buyers are keen at ringside week in week out,” said Mr Dymond. “We just need more cattle to satisfy the demand which is arguably higher than ever before.

“Flooding affected vendors’ ability to get to the auction, but those who had entered cattle were rewarded with a fantastic trade. I suspect we will have achieved the highest average in the country week.

“The top 10 heifers all sold for more than £2,320, such was the quality. The heifers were so hot that I couldn’t value them within £400 before the auction!”

The first cow in the ring set the tone for the day, when a late entry from P. A. & J. M. Astley, giving 38kg of milk, sold for £2,550.

The cows were topped by local market supporter Brian Price with a beautiful second calver Poplars Pety Sue 9, selling for £2, 750 to a Westbury home. The second highest priced cow was Henlly Muscantine Gwen from Andrew Shakeshaft. A fourth lactation British Friesian Shone Kate 133 from the dispersal of J. T. & A. R. Frank exceeded all expectation to achieve £1,800.

The heifers attracted a relentless and incredible trade, with only four selling for under £2,000. Six heifers from five different vendors sold for over £2,500 to four different buyers.

Top price went to the last in the ring, Fourways Kingdoc Vaakje, from C. T. Rutter. This classy heifer, with a broken pedigree from the Stardale Vaakjes, was giving 34kg and topped at £2,750 for another Westbury buyer.

A heifer from J. M. & D. Shepherd, Meldamar Drafted Margaret 40, a true cow making heifer with veination through the udder, giving 29kgs, was second in the prices.

At £2,650 was Dilandy Attico Doreen, giving 35kg, another lovely uddered, milky heifer from Andrew Shakeshaft. Power and pedigree from W. A. Jones of Fenns Bank with Fennshall Hartley Breezy sold at £2,620. At £2,500 was Stocks Lottomax Amy from M. J. E. Hughes.