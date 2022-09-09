Harper Adams' links to next week's UK Dairy Day strengthened

Sarah Swinnerton, Harper Adams’ lead for shows and events

While the event, run by Shropshire-based Holstein UK, draws people interested in the dairy industry from across the UK, there is something about being on home turf.

This year, our links have been strengthened even further as we will be sponsoring the UK Dairy Day Sharing Knowledge Zone.

This link brings together two leading Shropshire agricultural institutions, and we will of course be bringing along some of our academics to Telford International Centre for the day on September 14 – particularly as it is one which many of them look forward to each year.

We will have both a stand in the zone and another in hall one, highlighting our research and industry partnerships.

In the Sharing Knowledge Zone, our team will be on hand to talk about our undergraduate courses – and to help those looking to take their first steps into the industry to find the best course for them.

Meanwhile, at our stand in hall one, you can find out more about our industry collaborations on research – such as the in vitro fermentation model laboratory launched by global animal nutrition company Alltech at Harper Adams in 2020.

The lab can help farmers and feed manufacturers identify barriers to achieving optimal rumen function. It enables rations to be formulated based on nutrient availability, helping to reduce energy losses and feed wastage.

We’ll have academics on hand to explain this work – and more of our postgraduate and research projects and qualifications – throughout the day.

So, whether you’re already in the industry, and want to know more about nutrition, welfare and more – or if you’re looking to take your first steps into a new career and want to know how – we’ll have someone on hand to help.