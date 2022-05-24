Notification Settings

‘Royal up’ your Jubilee BBQ

FarmingPublished:

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is launching a new advertising campaign to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of marketing
It will encourage people to add a bit of majesty to their barbecue by including pork, lamb and beef steaks as well as their favourite sausages and burgers and ‘royal-up’ their BBQ.

AHDB’s campaign will tempt consumers with delicious yet simple ideas for beef, lamb and pork to encourage adding new recipes to their Platinum Jubilee barbecues. Specially created content will be used to entice and inspire, and consumers will be encouraged to share their ideas on social media.

Barbecues remain a popular option and are a great way to bring friends and family together. We want to remind people that there’s so much more they can do with their barbecue as well as using traditional favourites.

Pork, beef and lamb steaks, and other cuts, not only taste great, but are versatile, readily available and we’ve provided all the know-how to ‘Royal them up’ to make them fit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The recipes and ideas are guaranteed to be a winner at any street or garden party – and are easy too.

With inspiration such as lamb, mint and halloumi kebabs, BBQ lime and ginger pork steaks and beef steak with summer salsa, the step-by-step recipes will get the nation cooking up a right royal treat.

The campaign will feature on SimplyBeefandLamb.co.uk and LovePork.co.uk and their associated Facebook and Instagram channels from Friday, May 27 to coincide with UK BBQ Week and the Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a second burst of activity during National BBQ week from Monday, July 4.

