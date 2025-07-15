Wedderburn Ingot strikes gold at Summer Spectacular

Sired by Lochlad Hitman and out of the homebred Wedderburn Gold Star, a Boyo Easy On The Eye daughter, he was also tapped out as pre-sale show champion under judge Ashley Thomas of the Foxglove flock.

Taking the pre-sale championship and top price of the day of 2800gns at Worcester on Saturday for the Dutch Spotted sale was Wedderburn Ingot. Photo: Country Girl Media

After spirited bidding he sold to an undisclosed buyer, having been part of the interbreed pairs and group of three lambs champions at this year’s Royal Three Counties Show.

The reserve champion, Wedderburn High Class, then sold for 2000gns. Photo: Country Girl Media

Second best at 2000gns was another from the same home and the pre-sale reserve champion, this time the shearling ewe Wedderburn High Class. This one is by the imported sire Fire Spirit and out of the 20,000gns ewe Candy Floss. She sold to W E Thompson, Halstock, Somerset.

Then making 1700gns was another gimmer from the Corbetts, Wedderburn High Heels. This Glencoy Chance daughter is out of an imported dam and was also taken by W E Thompson.

Close behind at 1500gns was Wedderburn Humingbird. This gimmer is by Whatmore Guiness and out of Lochlad Cuckoo, a daughter of the imported sire Hiroshima. Buying this one was E Nicholls, Utoxeter.

Then at 950gns was the ewe lamb, Aberhonddu Izzy from C Morgan and D Witcomb. Sired by Merryboro Hanky Panky and out of Diamond Fizzy, a Carlaustan Extrovert daughter, she was the pick of Charmain Plummer, Wimborne, Dorset.

And making 900gns was yet another of the Corbetts’ gimmers, Wedderburn Hilary. She’s a full ET sister to the 1700gns High Heels and was knocked down to C J Hector, Webmore.

Next up at 800gns was Folly Hill Heartbreaker from Shane Parry, Southam, Warwickshire, sired by Merryboro Earthquake and out of Merryboro Fortune, a daughter of the imported Dutch Dominator, she found a new home with D Boyes, Howgate, Cumbria.

At the same money was Saveock Hetty from Laura Monk, Truro, Cornwall. Sired by Saveock Ferrari out of Saveock Flossy a Diamond Eagle daughter, this one has been a successful member of the Saveock show team. Taking this one home was previous buyer C J Hector.

Averages: 27 gimmers £616.78, 5 shearling rams £472.50, 10 ram lambs £703.50, 7 aged ewes £495, 15 ewe lambs £602 (McCartneys).