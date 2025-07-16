Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating a report of livestock worrying at Cilmery in the area of St. Cannen Church and the sewerage works.

The incident happened sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday, July 14 2025.

A male was seen in a field containing livestock and was heard to be calling a dog, a short time later the male was seen exiting the field with the dog on a lead.

It was later discovered that two ewes had sustained injuries which resulted in the ewes being euthanised by a vet.

The dog is described as similar to an Alsatian/Belgian shepherd type.

The dog owner/person in charge is described as male, white, average height, slim build with ginger hair and a 'smart' beard, aged between 20 to 30 years.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

A police spokesperson said: “This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

“Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it to us.”

To give information online visit| https://orlo.uk/Ru60l, direct message the police at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Quote ref: 25000583060

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.