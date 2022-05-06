Notification Settings

Farmers need our support

FarmingPublished:

'Money is the root of all evil', they say, but they also say 'money makes the world go round'.

We are certainly very much aware of the need for it, and the lack of it, in today’s world.

Prices are going up across the board, and for rural communities, the problem is always exaggerated.

Unless we are lucky enough to have a village shop, or local farm shop, we need transport to the shops, and probably also to our place of work.

Local bus and train services are becoming as rare as hens’ teeth, and you can only walk or cycle so far.

And, of course, the price of all the raw materials required for agriculture are increasing at frightening rates because of the effects of world troubles.

We all need to be aware that there will be unavoidable shortages and price increases, and we can’t take anything for granted.

Agriculture is resilient, and has come through many turbulent years in the past, and we all need to support our farmers as they work to find a way through.

The farming year rolls on, and spring field work is surging ahead.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury

