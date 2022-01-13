Notification Settings

Mad March ball is on the horizon

Farming

Shropshire GWCT is welcoming spring with “The Mad March Hare Ball,” on March 26, at the Great Barn, Walford Heath – tickets are now available.

Charlotte Marrison, chairman of Shropshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust
Meantime we concluded 2021 with an excellent wine and game canape tasting evening at the intriguing wine cellars at Tanners' Shrewsbury head office.

Some 60 guests were greeted by a glass of champagne in the atmospheric setting of Tanners' 180-year-old wine cellars, complete with character sloping floors. James Tanner welcomed us, relaying that the character timber frame building had previously been a coach works on the old London to Holyhead route.

Eighteen white, red and sweet wines from different regions combined with delicious game canapes were enjoyed as we mingled in conversation. We were joined by former GWCT chairman, Ian Coghill, who briefed us on the work of the GWCT. We departed with wine and conservation wish lists, plus innovative game recipes. Thanks to sponsors Savills and FBC Manby Bowdler.

