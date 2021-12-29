Notification Settings

Holiday lodge plans for village near Shrewsbury thrown out at appeal

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A planning inspector has thrown out a farmer's attempt to replace a noisy motocross track in the Shropshire countryside with 16 holiday lodges.

The motocross track can be seen in the centre of this Google image
Farming company G H Davies had appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after Shropshire Council rejected the plans for the land at Boreton Farm, near Cross Houses.

But in a decision letter sent on December 20 a planning inspector ruled that there would be more harm in building the mainly two-bed single storey timber-clad lodges than in keeping the motocross track.

"I understand there have been noise complaints from local people linked to the existing use of the motocross track," said the planning inspector's letter.

"This would be removed from the local environment were the proposal to proceed. However, the removal of another type of harm would not be justification for the harm I have identified."

The inspector added: "While I note the presence of the motocross track has degraded the condition of the land and appears somewhat unsightly in the wider context of the area, it is formed of earth mounds and informal structures and any harm to the landscape would be reversible, the proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area."

The units planned were to be no wider than 6.8m, predominantly 14.0m in length and with a clear internal height of no greater than 3.05m.

The diversification plan for the land at the livestock and arable farm was considered to have benefits to the local economy but not enough to outweigh the harm it would do in the open countryside.

The motocross track has been in use since before December 6, 2007 when the business successfully appealed against a council enforcement notice. Berrington Parish Council have repeatedly made objections to the motocross activity and wanted it stopped.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

