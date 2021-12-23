Project shows potential of grassland

Andrew Brewer is a GrassCheckGB farmer

The project has recorded unusual patterns in grass growth due to some very variable weather conditions. None of the grass growth curves recorded over the past three years could be described as typical, with periods of both very good and very challenging grass growth and grazing conditions experienced.

Despite this, the project has demonstrated the potential of British grassland to provide substantial quantities of high-quality grass.

Project farmers achieved average yields of 11.1, 9.5 and 9.4t DM/ha/yr of grazed grass in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively, and exceptional grass utilisation (averaging 80.1 per cent in 2020).

It’s so important that farmers are involved with projects like GrassCheckGB. We can help researchers by bringing practical knowledge and researchers can help us with the evaluation and translation of our real data into useable tools.