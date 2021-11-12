Red meat exports to the US top £19 million

Susana Morris, AHDB Senior Export Manager for the Americas

According to the latest data from HMRC, 1,211 tonnes of beef was exported to America between January and August, marking a successful first year since the two-decade ban on UK beef was lifted.

During the same period, over 4,600 tonnes of pig meat was exported to the US – up nearly 10 per cent.

It’s very encouraging to see more than £5 million worth of beef from the UK exported to the US in less than a year since gaining market access.

America is proving to be an attractive market for our beef as the country is experiencing high domestic consumption, rising demand from international customers and stronger demand from retail and foodservice as well as lower stocks in cold storage.