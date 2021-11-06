New challenges ahead for farmers

British farmers did a phenomenal job meeting the demand for yield following the Second World War.

Professor Michael Lee is Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Harper Adams University
Now, as underlined by the COP26 summit of world leaders at Glasgow, they are being called upon to meet new challenges – a move from the chemical agricultural revolution which delivered on yield, to a model which is more in tune with biology and balance.

Changes in practice, such as emphasising soil health to cut chemical use, or livestock nutrition and genetics to lower emissions, are leading the way.

And, as I highlighted in my column the other day, it’s through education – from the newly-launched School of Sustainable Food and Farming, led by Harper Adams with steering partners Morrisons, McDonald's UK and Ireland, and the NFU, and beyond – that we, as a university, can provide support to help meet these 21st century challenges.

The school will deliver knowledge, short courses and research to address the needs of the sector.

