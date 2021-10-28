Notice changes affecting tenancies

Camilla Whitehouse, Nock Deighton

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic there has been difficulty for landlords looking to regain possession of their property by serving a S21 ‘no-fault’ notice. This is due to the increased timescales for serving notices of six months, and more recently four months.

However, from October 1, 2021, the notice period has been reduced to two months.

The prerequisite actions for a S21 notice still apply, and this includes the following; the tenant having been provided with a copy of a valid EPC for the property, a copy of the ‘How to Rent Guide’, a copy of the Gas Safety Certificate (where applicable) and the deposit having been protected and the correct prescribed information provided to the tenant.