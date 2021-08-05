Trial saves pig industry around £15.3m

Zanita Markham, AHDB Pork knowledge transfer manager

Pig producers must meet the Best Available Technique Associated Emission Levels. If they cannot prove they are doing so, they must pay mitigation costs. The trial provides that proof and allows for updates in regulating the sector through accurate annual pollution inventory reporting and future habitat risk assessments.

The trial has provided a comprehensive and valuable study of ammonia emissions from different pig production systems, improved the industry’s understanding of emissions from the pork sector and demonstrated the reduction in emissions.

We are delighted to be able to present the most comprehensive and recent study of its kind. It demonstrates compliance on all housing types, which is to the industry’s credit. Importantly, it also sets a benchmark against which we can measure further reductions in emissions in the future.

The aim of this trial was to establish eight new ammonia emission factors for a specific and representative range of pig housing types. The results not only provide these, but also demonstrate that farmers have decreased ammonia emissions since the historic data was first published.