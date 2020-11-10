Enterprising Shropshire farmer fired up after winning award

Ed Jones, 24, has been named the Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) and NatWest

Mr Jones set up EJ Agriculture – a successful contracting business, which also offers a diverse range of services.

After starting off as an agricultural contractor, Ed invested in a firewood processor to launch a firewood processing service.

He uses waste heat from a biodigester to dry wood from the woodland he manages – and is quickly becoming one of the main suppliers of logs in both Shropshire and Cheshire.

Ed’s services, which are all offered nationwide, also include forestry contracting and equestrian contracting and the company is the official Kellfri machinery dealer for Shropshire and Cheshire.

The Kellfri dealership gives Ed an annual income alongside his other ventures.

Ed, who lives in Nesscliffe, said: “I didn’t really think about what I had achieved until I won this award, but I am proud.

"The contracting business keeps expanding, I have added a firewood business and I have also taken on a dealership as well, which has massively boosted the business.

“Being a member of YFC has given me a lot of confidence in dealing with people and there’s also a great network in the organisation.”

The YFC Achiever Awards, sponsored by NatWest, aimed to recognise the entrepreneurialism, creativity and good citizenship throughout the YFC community. Winners were announced during National Young Farmers’ Week 2020.

Judges included Ian Burrow, head of agriculture and renewable energy at NatWest. Mr Burrow said: “Our winner, Ed Jones and his business EJ Agriculture, ticked all the right boxes and it was a unanimous decision that he should win.

"His business has a regional and local focus to it, and shows real potential. Ed has worked tirelessly from the ground up to build a climate-friendly, community focused and sustainable business that we hope will thrive long into the future. Congratulations Ed – a very well deserved win.

There were seven categories in NFYFC’s YFC Achiever Awards, which included the Community Spirit Award for the club that had supported its local community the most, the Community Supporter of the Year Award for the individual who had supported their community the most, the YFC Supporter of the Year for an individual or organisation that supported the YFC community, as well as Committee Member of the Year and New Member of the Year.

Judges of The Heart of YFC award shortlisted three finalists and then passed the final decision to the public, where Katie Sanderson from County Durham FYFC was voted as the winner in an online vote.

NFYFC chairman Dewi Parry said: “It has been a challenging year for everyone, but these awards have shown that even in the face of adversity there are still positive acts of kindness, creativity and entrepreneurship being shown by YFCs in our rural communities.

“There are so many inspiring individuals involved in the organisation and the YFC Achiever Awards have really helped to shine a light on them. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists – and a massive thank you to our sponsors NatWest.”