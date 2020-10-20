Last chance for farmers to apply for grant

Paul Madeley, managing director at Madeleys Chartered Surveyors in Much Wenlock, said the CPSG, which could see eligible applicants receive a grant of up to £12,000, is closing at the beginning of November.

Under the scheme, Shropshire farmers can apply for grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to buy new and innovative equipment.

Paul said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to look at what your business really needs and receive help to get it. As long as you can show the equipment will improve your productivity and benefit the environment around you, you could be eligible.”

Farmers across Shropshire can apply – even if they’ve benefited from the scheme before – as long as it’s for new equipment.

“If you’ve applied for the CPSG before, you can still benefit from this final round as long as you received below £9,000 of grant funding before and this time you’re applying for different equipment,” Paul added.

“It could be technical efficiency, resource efficiency, animal health and welfare or nutrient management technologies. Whatever you think you’ll benefit from, get in touch.”