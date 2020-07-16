Please follow the code

It’s as if no-one knows how to behave anymore.

Whatever government guidance is issued this week, I find myself continually falling back on that old stalwart – the Countryside Code – to remind visitors that our beauty spots are actually living, working environments and must be treated with respect.

As Shropshire tourist businesses reopen, we are genuinely looking forward to welcoming people to a well-deserved break in some of the finest landscape in the world.

However, I know from experience that many will be first-time visitors to our county. While some behaviour is inexcusable anywhere, this is a huge opportunity to demonstrate that the countryside can do wonders for people’s mental and physical health, help them understand nature and the environment, and how we produce and distribute food.

The Countryside Code has evolved since the 1930s and remains relevant today. Being familiar with the basic principles helps me, and will help others, talk with visitors in a positive and non-confrontational way.

I hope tourists and rural communities alike take to heart the spirit of the Countryside Code. You can find it online, in libraries and information centres and I’d love to think it will be taught in schools.

Respect, protect and enjoy our wonderful countryside, and encourage others to so the same.

Mark Riches, Director CLA Midlands