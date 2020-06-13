India on top of the milk world

The most recent gathering was in Istanbul, where dairy leaders from over 50 countries and from all continents assembled to talk about milk, butter, cheese, and the numerous other products that are made from milk.

Milk for human consumption comes not only from dairy cows, which account for 80 per cent of world production, but also from buffaloes, sheep and goats. On that basis, India is now the world’s largest milk producer.

IDF reports showed that global production of cow milk, and consumption of dairy products, continued to grow due to the growing importance of Asia and other emerging dairy nations. Perhaps surprisingly, at least to me, Turkey is the seventh largest agricultural producer in the world. The one million-plus dairy farmers benefit from favourable geographical conditions and climate, plus abundant water supply, making Turkey the leading milk producer in its area.

The good news that emerged, supported by international organisations such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation, was that the global demand for milk and dairy products will continue to grow over the coming decade, driven by population growth and increasing incomes.

John Sumner is a member of the International Dairy Federation