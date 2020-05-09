Tips for perfect steak at home

With social media an increasingly important source of recipe inspiration, AHDB is rallying the agricultural industry and chefs to use the hashtags #steaknight and #makeitsteak over the next three months. So far, there has been an overwhelming response to the campaign with celebrity chefs sharing their top tips on cooking the perfect steak with some mouth-watering recipes.

As well as using social media, AHDB is advertising on television in national newspapers and magazines, working with our levy payer counterparts in Scotland and Wales and engaging with a number of celebrity influencers.

We are also promoting the health benefits of beef, such as highlighting that beef is one of the main sources of vitamin B12, which is typically only found naturally in animal products, such as meat and milk. Vitamin B12 helps the immune system work normally and contributes to normal psychological function.

For more information and how the Make it Steak campaign can inspire your cooking, visit: ahdb.org.uk/steak-night

Clive Brown is Head of Knowledge Exchange, AHDB Beef & Lamb