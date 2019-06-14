Come along and meet our team in heart of countryside

The office at Questmoor Farm, Eardisley, is at one the former Herefordshire Council holdings, and is the perfect setting for a team of agricultural specialists.

Managing the office is solicitor and Eardisley local Karen Anthony, who joined Agri Advisor in 2016. The team extends to Adriana Vaux, a trainee solicitor who has already qualified as a chartered surveyor, and myself Ellie Watkins, a fully qualified chartered surveyor and RICS registered Valuer.

We also have the benefit of Dr Hazel Nash, a planning expert, based out of the office one day a week.

Across all our five offices – Pumsaint, Welshpool, Cardiff, Newcastle Emlyn, and now Eardisley – we offer a broad range of services to farmers and rural landowners, from all manner of legal advice, from sales and transfers of land to full disputes and partnership dissolutions, as well as everything in between.

We are also able to complete BPS, SAF and Countryside Stewardship applications, provide planning guidance, and give advice on a breadth of tenancies.

The team in Eardisley has a particular interest in landlord and tenant matters, assisting with new agreements as well has helping to resolve disputes. We also specialise in equine matters, including equine law and equine business management, and are able to conduct a wide range of formal valuations for probate, tax planning including capital gains, and advice on property.

We feel there is a huge demand for specialised agricultural legal advice, particularly with Brexit and the great level of uncertainty that it causes within agriculture.

We are holding an opening event on July 3 at Almeley Village Hall, at 7pm. During the evening there will be a chance to meet the team, as well as hear a discussion on "Planning for the Future."

Refreshments will be provided on the evening so if you decide to attend please RSVP by June 26 – 01558 650381. We look forward to welcoming you.

Ellie Watkins, Agri Advisor