Fire on farm near Welshpool could be seen for miles

Firefighters from four towns helped to deal with the blaze on the mound of rubbish at a property at Leighton.

Flames could be seen from Welshpool town centre when the fire was at its height.

04P1 and 04M2 were mobilised to a large refuse fire in the Leighton area at 18.44. Fire bought under control with assistance from @MontyFireSTN @LlanfairFire and @LlandodFire. All crews have now left the scene and will re-inspect in the morning. pic.twitter.com/3LkHjevOp1 — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) February 26, 2019

The farm is on the main Welshpool to Leighton Road which remained open throughout the emergency operation.

The alarm was raised at 6.44pm. Two fire crews from Welshpool were quickly on the scene aided by crews from Montgomery, Llanfair Caereinion and Llandrindod Wells.

Fire crews could see the flames and smoke coming from the mound of rubbish at the rear of the farm, as they travelled to the scene.

They worked to prevent the blaze spreading to other areas on the property and were on site for about six hours.

03P1 mobilised this evening along with crews from @WelshpoolFire to a refuse fire in Leighton pic.twitter.com/CJh1kveACs — Montgomery Fire Stn (@MontyFireSTN) February 25, 2019

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said that officers were due to revisit the scene today to ensure the fire was out.