Knowing the score as spring approaches

The first is the fact that the England rugby squad is looking a touch stronger than I would like, with the fixture in Cardiff just around the corner.

The second, which affects the day job slightly more, is that the crops are just starting to go that shade of yellow that gives you enough of a kick to start emptying the fertiliser out of the shed.

Walking a few fields earlier today I was left wishing there was another way in except the one gateway, as it is surprising how dry it is once you get among the crop.

For second cereals it is important to get on nice and early to try and reduce the risk of take-all. In addition to this trace element sprays can make a big difference this time of year. For relatively low cost you can keep the crop moving steadily forward, which in a winter where we have had very little cold weather to stop the crop can be a pretty handy source of nutrient!

Major diseases in the crop don’t appear to have reared their heads yet.

While I have costs on my mind, a big part of agronomy is to make the farmer a profit, so you can both be around next year.

In a year where there has been great price volatility on the forward crop – generally in a downward direction – the Chinese have decided it’s time to clean up their act and stop various chemicals getting into the watercourse, leading to an increase in the cost of some mainstream products.

A question I often find myself asking as I stare at someone’s chemical store is ‘Does this bloke's agronomist have any idea what the wheat market is doing?’

The grain markets have softened slightly with barley into a local home now looking to be around the £160 mark for spot. This is still a good price for barley, considering the first load of barley I brought in 2016 was only worth £101. I’m sure a few farmers would have bitten my arm off!

So in light of all of these potential changes that may be forced upon your farm business in the next couple of years, you can only make what you do work for you, make sure everyone is keeping an eye on costs – and may spring come quickly and deliver a Welsh Grand Slam.

Owain Roberts, G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants