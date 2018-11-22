Farm land sales remain firm

In all honesty it is probably one that most of us would like to forget. Despite the weather, however, and the uncertainty surrounding farm subsidies and trade, farm land and properties sales within the Welsh Marches and Shropshire remained firm in 2018, similar to 2017.

One of the features has been the return of farmer buyers either looking to expand their holdings, purchase second units, or completely relocate from other areas in the UK.

Roger Parry & Partners has been involved in a wide range of farm sales within the last 12 months, ranging from a complete, prime 283 acres, dairy farm, known as Longslow Farm, in Market Drayton, which was sold early in 2018, to an exceptional 956 acres upland livestock farm known as Dolyfardyn, Cefn Coch, near Welshpool, Powys, which is sold subject to contract.

Moor Bank Farm, Crudgington, which includes 49.6 acres of grassland, has now also been sold.

The sale of Dolyfardyn Farm generated exceptional interest from all over the UK. In addition, there have been many notable parcels of bare land varying from 20 to 150 acres that have been sold in 2018. There has been keen interest, not just from the direct neighbours, but also from non-agricultural investment buyers and lifestyle buyers.

Woodland is still proving to be in high demand, with a well-founded tax position and good returns in the commercial forestry sector.

Looking forward, despite the uncertainties of Brexit awaiting us, the outlook for the sales of agricultural land and properties remains positive. If you are thinking of selling your property in the future, and you would like advice in strict confidence, please don’t hesitate to contact one of our offices to discuss this.

Tudor Watkins, Partner in Roger Parry & Partners’ Welshpool office