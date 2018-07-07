Tractor trek for Pauline

Pauline Bennett is doing her own Land's End to John O'Groats challenge by tractor and doing double the distance.

The Tractor Trek will see the 57-year-old NFU Welshpool member, Pauline Bennett, take on 2,129 miles for a 15-day charity challenge driving up to Scotland from mid Wales before turning round and driving all the way to the tip of Cornwall then driving home.

The 57-year-old farms a beef and sheep enterprise with her husband Tom Bennett and their their three, grown up children, Alex, Becky

and Will at Tyn y Pant, Manafon, Welshpool.

She is raising money for four deserving charities close to her heart– the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

“I have always wanted to do a big fundraising event and this year I feel is the time in which to do it. Being a farmer’s daughter and wife, I have always driven tractors, and with the comfort of modern day tractors, I opted for this mode of transport I have been very fortunate to have been sponsored by New Holland who are supplying me with a tractor through Jim Nash at

Hallmark Tractors (Cubley), Derbyshire. If you see me on my route, please give me a wave”

Pauline will start the adventure on home soil at Welshpool Livestock Market on Monday. She will head up the western side of Britain to the heights of Scotland to reach John O’Groats before coming back down the Eastern side of the country and then across to Lands’ End before finishing back at the Welshpool Livestock Market on July 23/

Stephen Kenyon, Group Secretary, NFU Welshpool, added; “We’re delighted to be supporting Pauline with her charity tractor ride. Pauline will be waving the flag for NFU Welshpool as she hits

the road for what is a fantastic challenge for truly wonderful causes. We will be heading down to the Welshpool Livestock Market on Monday to wave her off and encourage as many people to support her too.”