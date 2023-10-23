Notification Settings

Photos show flood water remaining in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth with warnings still in place

By Lauren HillPublished:

Localised flooding remains in parts of Shropshire three days after Storm Babet hit the county.

The floods by the Severn Stars pub in Shrewsbury
Flood warnings remained in place throughout the county on Monday, particularly along the River Severn.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding could continue for days, with the River Severn expected to peak to between 5.3 and 5.8 metres in the Ironbridge and Jackfield areas and 4.5-4.7 metres in Bridgnorth on Monday.

Several people have died as a result of the floods, including a man in the Cleobury Mortimer area.

Friday brought an entire month's worth of rain in a single day, causing widespread flash flooding and travel disruption.

While water has subsided in a number of areas, there are still some parts where flood water has remained.

According to the Met Office, Monday should remain dry, though showers are expected for most of the week.

Photos below show the severity of the floods and the aftermath of the storm.

Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury this morning
Flooding next to Carline Crescent in Shrewsbury
St Julian's Friars car park
The flooded River Severn at Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury
A sign outside Wrekin Whiskies on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury
Old Coleham, Shrewsbury
Old Coleham, Shrewsbury
The scene by Bylet Bowling Club, Low Town, Bridgnorth, on Monday
The scene by Bylet Bowling Club, Low Town, Bridgnorth, on Monday
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

