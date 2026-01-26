The fund of £5,000 will be available should any emergency actions need to be taken at the lake again.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council put the money in their budget for the emergency fund to recognise the importance of the lake and surrounding park as the town’s largest tourist attraction and a valued daily amenity for residents.

Their action follows last summer’s blue green algae emergency, which posed a serious threat to the lake’s wildlife.

At the January town council meeting Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said they would like the council to give delegated authority to the chair, vice chair and the clerk to use the funds quickly should the need arise.

He said the money would allow pumps and equipment to be hired immediately should a similar situation arise in the future.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said if any of the money was needed to be used the town council would be advised at the next council meeting.

Councillor Neil Bastow said: “I don’t think there should be any impediment put in the way in terms of asking the council for permission to use the money.”

Members agreed to give delegated authority for the chair, vice chair and clerk to use the emergency lake fund if the need arises and then to inform the town council at the next opportunity.