Wet and windy forecast for Shropshire as the UK prepares for Storm Ingrid - with gusts of up to 30mph expected

A developing storm expected to affect parts of Europe later this week could bring with it disruptive weather to the south of England on Friday (January 23).

Storm Ingrid, named by the Portuguese weather service, is unlikely to be as dramatic as Storm Goretti, but the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south-west of England and Wales.

Here in Shropshire though, the weather is likely to continue on as it has for the majority of the week - wet and windy.

It's looking like Ingrid will cause an uptake in local wind speeds, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 30mph around the region - including in Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

Overnight on Thursday and into Friday, the Met Office is predicting the spells of rain will ease to leave a mostly dry night that will feel chillier than of late, with minimum temperatures of 4C.

On Friday, further spells of rain will feed in from the south, with higher grounds receiving the brunt of the strong winds. Maximum temperature 8C.

The windy theme is likely to continue on Saturday with a few showery outbreaks, staying largely cloudy.

The Met Office is predicting the weekend will be "cloud and breezy" thereafter, with some more rain at times and turning colder into next week.