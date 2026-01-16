What to do with your rubbish in Shropshire as bin collections back to normal schedule after Storm Goretti disruption

Heavy snow fell in many parts of the county last week, with the Met Office saying that 7cm was recorded at Preston Montford, near Shrewsbury. It brought widespead disruption, with nearly every school in Shropshire shut on Friday (January 9) and hundreds of homes without power.

It also impacted recycling and waste collections in the county, with lorries unable to reach some areas.

However, in an update posted today (Friday), Shropshire Council said that collections – including garden waste – are now back to normal, with crews working hard to catch up.

Storm Goretti had a big impact on recycling and waste collections in Shropshire. Picture: Shropshire Council

Therefore, people are being asked to put their bins, boxes and bags out on their next scheduled collection day.

Residents can look up their bin collection days online at https://bins.shropshire.gov.uk/.

Garden waste collections were suspended because staff that normally collect it were helping to clear the outstanding recycling and rubbish.

However, in line with its adverse weather protocol, Shropshire Council says that no refunds are available. The local authority has apologised for any inconvenience and has thanked residents for their understanding.

What to do if bad weather arrives again

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "If crews are unable to collect your waste or recycling due to cold or wet weather, here’s what you should do.

"As long as they don’t present a trip hazard, leave your recycling and waste bins, boxes and bags out. Crews will collect them as long as it’s safe to do so.

"If you’ve subscribed to the council’s garden waste service, leave the bin out unless advised otherwise."