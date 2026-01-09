When temperatures will rise as snow expected to turn to sleet after Storm Goretti batters Shropshire

The effects of Storm Goretti are still being felt across the UK with tens of thousands of Britons facing widespread power cuts, travel disruption and school closures.

The Met Office says temperatures are set to rise and much of the snow is expected to turn to sleet across the West Midlands.

Despite fresh weather warnings for snow and ice for much of Scotland and the north of England on Sunday, no more snow is predicted for Shropshire over the weekend.

The Met Office said the rest of Friday will be cloudy, cold and wet with rain or sleet at times, occasionally falling as snow over hills. Winds, which had reached 99mph in some parts of the UK, are "gradually easing".

By Friday evening, the Met Office said there will be isolated showers, which may be wintry over the hills, then mainly dry overnight with clear spells and a risk of frost and ice.

Saturday will start out as a drier day for most of the county with sunny spells in places but still a chance of showers, these wintry at times and most frequent in the northwest.

From Sunday going into next week, the Met Office forecasts milder temperatures accompanied by heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Although it will become windy at times.

Ahead of the battering by Storm Goretti overnight, officials in the West Midlands were warning of the “worst snowfall in a decade” as parts of England and Wales were set to be hit with 5-10cm of snow, and up to 15-25cm in some areas.