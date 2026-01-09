24-hour weather warning in place for ice after Storm Goretti batters Shropshire

The effects of Storm Goretti were being felt across the UK on Friday morning (January 9) with tens of thousands of Britons facing widespread power cuts, travel disruption and school closures.

While the Met Office predicts temperatures are set to rise and much of the snow is expected to turn to sleet across the West Midlands, a yellow weather warning for ice has now been put in place.

The weather warning is in place from midday on Friday to midday on Saturday (January 10).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Partially thawed snow during Friday will likely freeze overnight as temperatures fall below freezing, leading to a widespread ice risk.

"In addition, wintry showers will continue to feed into parts of Wales at times, perhaps also into the West Midlands.

A yellow weather warning for ice is now in place after the region received a battering from Storm Goretti

"Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the extent of any precipitation, this falling onto frozen surfaces may also add to the risk of ice. Freezing fog patches are also likely in places, posing an additional ice hazard."

Despite fresh weather warnings for snow and ice for much of Scotland and the north of England on Sunday, no more snow is predicted for Shropshire over the weekend.

The Met Office said the rest of Friday will be cloudy, cold and wet with rain or sleet at times, occasionally falling as snow over hills. Winds, which had reached 99mph in some parts of the UK, are "gradually easing".

By Friday evening, the Met Office said there will be isolated showers, which may be wintry over the hills, then mainly dry overnight with clear spells and a risk of frost and ice.

Saturday will start out as a drier day for most of the county with sunny spells in places but still a chance of showers, these wintry at times and most frequent in the northwest.

From Sunday going into next week, the Met Office forecasts milder temperatures accompanied by heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Although it will become windy at times.