12 pictures capture chaos of Storm Goretti that coated Shropshire in a thick blanket of snow causing chaos on the roads
Storm Goretti left a trail of disruption across Shropshire as heavy snow battered towns and villages overnight.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Icy roads and thick snow were reported across the region - with cars abandoned as drivers were unable to drive on slippery roads, flights suspended and trains halted.
The disruption continues today with schools closed, power cuts and ‘do not travel’ warnings.
A 24-hour weather warning for ice has been put in place following the disruption. The weather warning is in place from midday on Friday to midday on Saturday (January 10).
Here are 12 pictures which capture the impact of the storm on communities across the Shropshire so far: