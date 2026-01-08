What time will it snow in Shropshire tonight - hour-by-hour forecast as county prepares for Storm Goretti

An amber weather warning will come into force at 8pm this evening (Thursday, January 8), with experts warning residents to prepare for heavy snow, rain and strong winds brought in by Storm Goretti.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong called the storm a "multi-hazard event" with the most significant impacts from snow expected in parts of Wales and the Midlands.

Here, accumulations of 5 to 10cm are likely widely, with some places seeing between 15 to 30cm - especially on hills.

Met Office weather warnings highlight the potential for travel disruption, with train and bus routes likely affected, as well as tricky conditions on many roads.

UKHSA Amber cold weather health alerts also remain in place for all regions of England until January 11.

Train operators including West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway have confirmed that services will be reduced from 7pm on Thursday.

Passengers are being advised to travel only if necessary and to complete journeys by early evening where possible.

Network Rail has also warned that reduced timetables will affect routes across the West Midlands and neighbouring regions, with further disruption possible overnight.

National Highways has issued an amber severe weather alert for the West and East Midlands, warning that snow could make driving conditions hazardous from 6pm Thursday through to Friday morning.

Public urged to take care

Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, check transport updates before setting out, and allow extra time for essential journeys.

Drivers are advised to prepare for poor visibility, icy roads and possible delays, while pedestrians are warned to take care on slippery pavements.

Conditions are expected to improve later on Friday morning, but disruption may continue into the day as services recover and snow clears.



Snow in Telford town centre

Hour-by-hour snow forecast for Shropshire

5pm: The first flakes are expected in areas of Shropshire, including Telford, Ludlow and Oswestry, with experts predicting the storm will start as sleet showers. Average temperature 3C.

6pm: Sleet will begin to turn to snow across the county as temperatures begin to drop. Average temperature 2C.

7pm: Heavy snow expected in areas including most of South Shropshire, Telford and towns close to the border of Wales.

8pm - midnight: Heavy snow expected to continue throughout the night, with temperatures falling to -1C.

1am onwards: Snow is expected to turn to sleet and rain in the early hours of Friday, with forecasters predicting rain will continue throughout the day.