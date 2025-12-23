West Midlands weather forecast: Find out whether or not to expect a white Christmas

Those heading out for last-minute shopping or festive visits around the West Midlands can expect a generally settled but chilly Christmas period, according to the Met Office.

While temperatures will remain on the low side, widespread disruption looks unlikely, with mostly dry conditions forecast across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

While chances of a white Christmas appear to be slim, the West Midlands does look set to experience a variety of weather conditions over the festive period (Ben Birchall/PA)

Christmas Eve is expected to be a cold and mostly dry day with some brighter spells around the West Midlands.

A bitter easterly wind will add to the chill, but the skies should stay mostly cloudy to bright, with minimal rain for most of the day. Temperatures will likely peak at six degrees Celsius, with a low of two on December 24.

Christmas Day should remain largely dry with variable cloud and occasional sunny intervals, but again, winds from the east will make it feel colder than the thermometer suggests.

Although there is a small chance of a light sprinkle of rain or sleet, significant snowfall is not currently expected in the region.

The theme continues into Boxing Day with generally dry, cool conditions and a frosty morning likely, especially in more rural spots.

Plenty of bright spells are possible, but temperatures will stay low, so cold weather gear is advisable for any post-Christmas outings, including West Brom's home match against Bristol City and Walsall's home match against Crewe.