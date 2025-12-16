Travel disruption possible as Shropshire issued with 10-hour yellow weather warning for fog

Large parts of the county, including north Shropshire, Telford, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury are expected to be covered in "dense fog" on Wednesday morning after a weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning is in place from midnight tonight (Tuesday, December 16) until 10am on Wednesday.

Large parts of Shropshire are expected to be covered in "dense fog" on Wednesday, according to a weather warning issued by the Met Office

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the fog "may lead to some travel disruption".

They added: "Areas of fog will develop on Tuesday night, initially across the west of the warning area before spreading east through the night.

"Patches of dense fog are expected which may lead to difficult travel conditions."

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys, use fog lights where appropriate and exercise caution, particularly on rural routes and motorways where visibility could drop below comfortable levels.

There is also the potential for delays to bus and train services, and travellers are advised to check ahead before setting out.

Updates will be made available online at weather.metoffice.gov.uk