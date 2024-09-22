Flooding expected in Shropshire after weekend washout as amber weather warning issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The weather warning, put in place by the Met Office, will be in force from 5am to 9pm on Monday.

It will affect parts of Shropshire including Telford, Newport and Ludlow as well as the Black Country and Staffordshire, with a yellow weather warning in place elsewhere in the country.

An amber weather warning will be in place on Monday. Photo: Met Office

The Met Office said it could see road closures caused by spray and flooding, with delays and cancellations to public transport services "likely".

It added that homes and businesses could be flooded and face power cuts.

It said some areas within the amber warning area will see 60 to 80 mm of rain fall, whilst others may receive 100 to 120mm or more.

Flooding in Station Road, Codsall on Saturday

The latest weather threat comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in the region across the weekend.

Many of the region's roads were affected by the extreme wet weather including in Wolverhampton, where motorists could be seen travelling through deep puddles as the rain was lashing down.

Flooding in Wolverhampton spotted on Saturday

On Saturday evening, customers at the Avion Wetherspoons pub in Aldridge were evacuated with emergency services called to the scene after it was struck by lightning.

Amber weather warning – what to do to keep safe

On its website, the Met Office has issued the following advice to residents expected to be impacted by the latest weather warning on Monday.