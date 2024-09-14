Fears rise that weather mast could be first step to windfarm as committee decision looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The planning application for a 122.5 metre meteorological mast by Esgair Galed Energy Park Limited will be back before Powys County Council this week at a planning, taxi licensing and rights of way meeting on Thursday, September 19.

A decision on the application was postponed by councillors in June, while a previous version of the application which was backed for approval by planning officers was rejected in March.

Planning officers again recommend that councillors approve the application.

Where the weather mast and potential wind farm will be built. From Bute Energy.

Esgair Galed Energy Park Ltd is the development vehicle for Bute Energy, which specialises in wind and solar energy parks.

The mast may prove a precursor to a development of 220 metre-high wind turbines.

Resident from nearby Dylife, Staylittle and Llwynygog are campaigning against the windfarm and the updated report shows that 104 objections to the weathermast were made to the council during the consultation process.

A similar weather mast - but without the red and white colours would be built at Esgair Galed. From Dulas part of the documents lodged with the application.

However, some campaigners have been left angry that the report makes little mention of these objections.

Objector David Evans said: “I find this zero reference to well thought reasonable public objections, disrespectful, and point out that there is far more substance in these letters than some of the points raised at the last hearing.

“If the correct decisions are to be made here, all planning committee members should read all objections.

“I fear there is too much momentum and pressure to pass this application.”

In documents lodged supporting the proposal planning agents Carney Sweeney said: “The mast will gather a range of meteorological data during the 36-month period as part of the overall feasibility assessment for a future wind farm proposal.

“The proposed development is not considered to have a significant impact on environmental, social, or economic factors.”

The agent adds that government policy supports the principle of developing renewable and low carbon energy from all technologies.

The Esgair Galed Windfarm wind turbine scheme, which was revealed in January, would lie northwest of Llanidloes, southeast of Machynlleth and south of Llanbrynmair.

Any future wind turbine planning application would be classed as a Development of National Significance and be handled by Welsh Government planning inspectors at Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.

If built the wind turbines would create 171 MW of electricity which would be enough to power between 113,000 and 179,000 households a year.