Shropshire weather forecast predicts dramatic end to summer with temperatures set to plunge

While the planet experienced the warmest on record, here in the UK we saw the coolest summer since 2015.

And looking at the forecast, it does not look like there is any sign of a September heatwave on the cards.

Temperatures are set to stay warm over the next couple of days, with Friday seeing a max temperature of 26C.

Saturday and Sunday are set to linger around the 20C mark, but current predictions are seeing temperatures plummet to the early teens.

It might be time to get out the 'big coats' as this weekend could see the last of the warm weather

While we bask in what might be the last of the warm weather, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain over the south.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "Depending on where you are in the UK, you'll experience radically different types of weather, with plenty of warm sunshine expected under brighter skies for the Midlands and much of the country.

"Temperatures could reach 27C in places with the potential for the warmest day of the year in parts of western Scotland.

"The outbreaks of rain that we've seen arrive through Thursday across the south and southwest will essentially keep going during Friday and into the weekend.

"There will be ebbs and flows in the rainfall. There'll be pulses of heavier rain at times and then lighter rain at times."