Solar farm to power 7,500 homes proposed for field near quarry

The proposals for Uffington Solar Farm have been submitted to Shropshire Council for a 25-hectare agricultural field to the west of Haughmond Quarry.

A submission with the plan states: “The site has been chosen by Opdenergy UK 10 Limited in conjunction with a willing landowner ensuring that an efficient, technically and economically viable solar farm can be developed without causing significant adverse environmental impacts, which makes it ideal for the generation of renewable energy and accommodate sheep grazing beneath and between the rows of solar panels, to maintain agricultural use within the site.”

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile, six new homes could built on a site in Cockshutt, if planners approve. The proposal is for land to the south of parklands.

And a Shrewsbury town centre building could be converted into more flats. The plans are for the first, second, and third floor of 32-33 Castle Street in Shrewsbury.

Under the submission to Shropshire Council the premises would be converted from six flats – five one-bed, and one two-bed – to nine one bed apartments. The plans include no modification to the groundfloor shopfront.

And in another application to Shropshire Council, a disused part of an industrial estate could be converted into housing if planning officers give the green light. The plans for land at Prees Industrial Estate are for 14 new homes, including two affordable dwellings.

The proposed layout illustrates a range of three and four bed homes on the site, including terraced, detached and semi-detached dwellings. Meanwhile, proposals from a firm could see it expand its premises and create more jobs. The plans, from Montgomery Waters, would see the creation of a new warehouse and lorry park at Shrewsbury Road in Church Stretton.