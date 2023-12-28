"We're still open for business" says cafe on the flooding front line in Ironbridge

The Wharfage in Ironbridge has been closed to traffic to make way for the Environment Agency's demountable barriers but companies there remain open.

Richard Eley, who owns two family businesses in the area, says that both are open and welcoming customers.

Richard's family has owned Darby's 1779 Ironbridge, and Eley's Pork Pies, both at Tontine Hill, for a long time. The pork pies are "world famous".

Richard said: "My heart goes out to the businesses behind the barriers but many of them can still be accessed by the footpath. Car parks are still open at Waterloo Street and at the big Ironbridge Central Car Park so our message is come down and support us."

Nick Barratt of Truffles Cafe, located on the Wharfage, posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday to show that a path is still open and trading.

Nick and Jen Barratt, from Oakengates, took over at Truffles in the autumn.

He said: "Just to let you know that the flood barriers are going up but we are still open."

Nick's video shows the footpath near his business is still open although the road is closed.

"The Wharfage is closed to vehicles but we are still open and have some people in which is lovely."

Nick added that he is looking forward to seeing other people in the area.

The Environment Agency has also made the same point that businesses in the area remain open despite the barriers being in place and invited people to continue to visit the town.

On Wednesday Chris Bainger, the Environment Agency Fisheries Technical Specialist for Shropshire Herefordshire Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, posted on social media that the EA's operations team completed the current stage of deployment of the temporary flood barrier in the evening.

He added: "Importantly businesses in Ironbridge are open as usually please visit."

According to the latest date from the EA they are predicting that the River Severn will reach 4.8m to 5.3m at Buildwas overnight Friday

Property flooding is possible above 4.8m in the area according to that Government flooding website data.

But more rain is on the way and the experts' advice is to sign up for flood alerts, not drive through flood water and stay away from watercourses.

You can check for flooding on the website here