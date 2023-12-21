Storm Pia brings winds of up to 50mph to Shropshire

A notably deep area of low pressure over the north of UK brought strong winds to much of the county overnight on Wednesday.

SP Energy Networks, who look after some of the electricity networks in the region, are warning people that the high winds could cause power cuts.

Winds of up to 50mph are expected to linger until Thursday afternoon, with Met Office's yellow wind warning in place until 9pm.

The Yellow National Severe Weather Warning covers Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.

The warning means some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week forecasts remain rather unsettled, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing rain and strong winds to parts of the UK.

Rain will be heaviest in the west and northwest through the weekend, with any snow most likely confined to high ground in northern Scotland. Some central and eastern areas of the UK could remain mostly dry.