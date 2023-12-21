Businesses and residents affected by Storm Babet urged to apply for flood grants

Storm Babet, which saw a man in his 60s die after getting caught in flood water in Cleobury Mortimer, brought chaos to homes, roads and businesses in mid-October.

Shropshire Council has now opened the flood recovery grants that will allow households and businesses to a range of funding to help with the aftermath of flooding.

The options include up to £500 of 'quick cash' for households to help with immediate costs and 100 per cent council tax or business rates relief for households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding at least three months.

Small-to-medium-sized businesses in affected areas will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual.

The Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme allows property owners to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance said:

“Shropshire Council are now opening the flood recovery grants to property and business owners internally flooded during the Storm Babet which affected the county between the 19th and 25th of October 2023.

“We know that the recent flooding has had a devastating effect on people and businesses across the county and it is essential that our communities have the support they need to recover and get back to normal.

“We are aware that many people have already been in contact with the council because their property has been affected during the recent flooding, and Shropshire Council is absolutely committed to continue its efforts to support those affected.

“A large number of business and residential properties were affected by Storm Babet and we would urge those eligible for the scheme to apply straight away anyone so they do not miss out on financial support that they may be eligible for.”

Businesses and residents need to register their applications by January 21, 2024. More information and applications can be made online at: shropshire.gov.uk/StormBabetFloodRelief