River watchers update forecasts as bulge of water heads down the Severn

In an update posted at 8:34am on Monday the Environment Agency says river levels are continuing to rise at the Bridgnorth, Buildwas, Crew Green, Montford and Welsh Bridge river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.

The predicted peaks are at Montford 5.2m to 5.6m this afternoon (11) Welsh Bridge 2.7m to 3m Tuesday afternoon.

Frankwell phase one barriers have been deployed in Shrewsbury and the predicted peaks are at or over the top of the normal range.

Other peaks are predicted for Buildwas, 4.0m to 4.3m, and Bridgnorth, 3.2m to 3.6m, Tuesday evening.

Further upstream the gauge at Crew Green has been forecast to reach 5.6m to 5.8m Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning.

There are several flood alerts still in force in Shropshire, mid and north Wales following recent rainfall.

The Environment Agency say they expect flooding of roads and farmland.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth."

Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days and river watchers are monitoring the situation.

The EA also asks the public to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.