Public meeting about Telford landfill site this week after contaminated liquid fears raised

Telford and Wrekin Green Party co-ordinator Patrick McCarthy is urging residents to attend the public meeting regarding the Stoneyhill landfill site in Telford.

The former landfill site hit national news over the summer when campaigners argued that contaminated liquid could be spilling out into the Ironbridge Gorge.

Campaigners said they believed hazardous waste was dumped there by the now-defunct chemical manufacturer Monsanto, and raised concerns that the contents were leaking out into the environment.

Despite the concerns, the council say the public have nothing to worry about. The council’s website states: “Former landfill sites such as Stoneyhill exist across the country and are subject to strict regulations regarding their safe management.

“The public do not need to be concerned about Stoneyhill landfill site, as regular testing continues to show that the site is not negatively impacting the surrounding environment, waterways or neighbouring properties.

“The council and its specialist contractor fulfils their duties to ensure the landfill site and its contents are managed and controlled.”

The statement continues to say that while records confirmed a “significant volume of asbestos sheeting” was deposited at the site, there is no evidence in the records received from Shropshire County Council that toxic materials or waste were tipped in Stoneyhill landfill.

It continues: “Records also confirm that Monsanto had a licence to deposit materials within the site and correspondence confirms its acceptance.

“However, there is no evidence to suggest this material is problematic, and Environment Agency records confirm that chemical waste from Monsanto delivered to the site was “not toxic”.”

The meeting is set for Thursday, November 16 at 7pm at the Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre.