Environment Agency's Unison members suspend strike at 11th hour

Unison members with the Environment Agency (EA) had been planning to walk out at 6am on Friday in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The workers had however pledged to step in as emergency 'life and limb' cover, where there was a threat to life or property from incidents.

But, Unison suspended the action just 14 hours before it was scheduled to start.

The workers have been involved in a long-running dispute over pay, and walked out earlier this year.

They have also raised concerns about the EA's use of automated flood alerts during industrial action.

In a message to members, Unison's national secetary, Donna Rowe-Merriman, said the decision to suspend the strike came after a breakthrough in the pay dispute.

She said: "Following high-level talks across UNISON, the Environment Agency, DEFRA and the Cabinet Office, UNISON has been advised that the Environment Agency’s Pay Flexibility Business Case (PFBC) linked to the Cabinet Office Pay Remit guidance has now been approved.

"The PFBC is the only mechanism by which the Environment Agency can increase pay beyond the published Civil Service Pay Policy."

She added: "Unison’s Environment Agency Sector Committee met today and took the decision to suspend the November 3 to 6 action on the strict condition that pay talks commence immediately."

The decision will come as a relief to the EA, and many Shropshire residents, with the country and the county currently dealing with the impacts of Storm Ciaran.

Only last month EA workers were called into major action across Shropshire and the rest of the country amid the unprecedented rainfall from Storm Babet.

In her update for members Ms Rowe-Merriman said that if a satisfactory agreement was not reached then the union would look to return to strike action.

She said: "It is worth mentioning that this decision to pause strike action was not taken lightly by your Sector Committee but provides an opportunity to commence talks with the employer on the basis that a settlement for 2023/2024 could be reached in a timely manner.

"However, should there not be a satisfactory agreement between both parties the union could reopen its mandate for industrial action."

The EA workers have been frustrated at last year's pay rise of just two per cent – when compared to inflation of 11 per cent.

So far this year there has been no increase in pay for the workers.