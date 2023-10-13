Fortunately there was no-one trapped when the dramatic crash happened at the A483 Mile End to Mile Oak, in Oswestry, at about 8.30am.
Firefighters received a call to got to the scene at 8.36am to make the vehicle safe. One fire crew was scrambled from the station in Oswestry.
James Lewis, Oswestry Watch Manager, said: "This morning firefighters from Oswestry responded to an emergency call, at 08:36am we received a call reporting an road traffic collision making safe.
"The private saloon vehicle involved had aquaplaned and rolled over, fortunately there were no persons trapped.
"Our firefighters ensured the vehicle was made safe, eliminating any potential hazards."
Aquaplaning or hydroplaning is defined as what happens when a layer of water builds between the wheels of the vehicle and the road surface, leading to a loss of traction that prevents the vehicle from responding to controls.
Fire fighters used Environment Agency equipment, small gear and a thermal camera to complete their task and sent the stop message at 9.03am.
There is no information on the condition of the driver or any other persons in the vehicle.
